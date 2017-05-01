Bail set for man accused of arson inside Trump Vegas hotel

Roger Fraley appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on May 1, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

A man accused of using toasters to set fires at the Trump International Hotel had his bail set inside a Las Vegas courtroom Monday.

A judge set bail at $50,000 for Roger Fraley, 28, who was arrested April 26 at the hotel that bears the president's name along the Las Vegas Strip.

Fraley was also ordered to house arrest if he posts bail.

His next court date was set for May 16.

Police said security personnel got into a scuffle with Fraley in an attempt to subdue him after the fires. One worker sustained minor injuries.

In an arrest report, Fraley, who allegedly gave police a fake name at the time of his arrest, said he had lacked sleep the day before. He said he wandered around the hotel to see what type of "dumb-(expletive)" he could get into.

Evidence initially showed the fire was not politically-motivated, police said.

Fraley was booked into Clark County Detention Center on burglary and arson counts.

