Toddler nearly drowns in Las Vegas pool

A child nearly drowned in a pool on April 30, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) A child nearly drowned in a pool on April 30, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
A toddler was pulled out from a pool by family members after falling inside Sunday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

The incident occurred at 6:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of Leonard Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard. 

Police said a three-year-old fell inside a pool and family members pulled the child out.

The child was not breathing when he or she was pulled from the pool and family members tried to administer CPR, police said. When officers arrived the child was breathing and transported to University Medical Center pediatrics in stable condition. 

