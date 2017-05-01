Pedestrian killed in crash near Flamingo and Valley View identified

Medical examiners have identified a 60-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash Monday morning.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as Thomas Joseph Salmela, of Las Vegas.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard.

Police said a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Flamingo road when it struck Salmela, who was using a walker. Salmela was in or near a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Salmela was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said more than one pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the time the crash occurred. It was not immediately known who had the right of way.

The 28-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. He did not show signs of impairment, police said.

While police were investigating this crash a driver went through the closure. Officers were able to stop the driver who was suspected of driving under the influence. No injuries were reported during that incident.

Flamingo Road between Valley View Boulevard and Wynn Road was closed for the investigation.

Road closure of Flamingo between Valley View and Wynn due to a fatal crash. Use Tropicana or Spring Mtn for east/west travel. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 1, 2017

Metro's fatal detail is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.