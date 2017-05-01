Recreational marijuana delivery a proposal for Las Vegas

Recreational marijuana delivery may be on the way to Las Vegas. The Marijuana Task Force is looking over a proposal that would allow people to order recreational weed and have it delivered straight to their homes, similar to ordering a pizza.

The delivery of medical marijuana is highly regulated and delivery of recreational marijuana would likely be too. Right now, dispensaries can only deliver to people with a Nevada medical card at their Nevada home address.

“If you're new out of town, not delivering to hotels, and even if you're a Nevada patient at a friend's house we cannot deliver to that. We have to deliver to what's on the file,” said Apothecary Shoppe employee Cameron.

Everything about marijuana delivery is secure. The product is placed in special bags and locked in a briefcase. It’s then placed in the back of an unmarked car for delivery. Drivers are told to stay on a very specific route so their location is known by their employer at all times for safety.

“Of course we can be a target. That's why we like to leave in unmarked vans, just GPS, just stay on the direct route so if something happens they know where you are,” explained Cameron.

Law enforcement and marijuana industry leaders support the proposal. They say having regulated pot delivery would help stop illegal delivery services that often sell illegal drugs or are attached to criminal groups.

“You can't trust stuff like that. I meant that's just your normal street guy that said he's a medical guy that's going to patients and you never know what you're gonna get with that one,” said Cameron.

The Clark County Commission will hear a presentation on marijuana that includes this proposal Tuesday.

Right now, Washington and Colorado do not allow marijuana delivery, but Oregon and Alaska do.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.