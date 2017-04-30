Driver flees after striking two pedestrians in Hard Rock Hotel parking garage

Driver flees after striking two pedestrians in Hard Rock Hotel p - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
An outside look of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas (FOX5). An outside look of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said two pedestrians were struck by a car at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino parking garage Sunday afternoon. 

A Chevy Cobalt hit two pedestrians shortly after 6 p.m. on the second floor of the garage, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.  

One pedestrian was apparently on the ground bleeding as a result of the impact.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash but was located by police on the 400 block of East Twain Avenue a short time later. 

Police said the hit-and-run suspect's car had damage to the windshield and hood. The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

The pedestrians were transported to Sunrise hospital where they remain in stable condition. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

