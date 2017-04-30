Stabbing outside nightclub injures 3, 1 in critical condition

A stabbing left three injured outside Embassy nightclub on April 30, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).

Three people suffered injuries from an early morning stabbing west of the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday.

Police responded to an emergency call made by a woman at 5:51 a.m. from a McDonald's restaurant near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers. The woman told 9-1-1 operators she was with two males who were stabbed.

According to police, the stabbing incident originally took place outside Embassy nightclub at 3355 Procyon Street as a result of a fight.

One victim sustained stab wounds to his abdomen and the second victim had injuries to his face and arms.

Both victims were transported to the University Medical Center for further treatment. One of the men was reportedly in critical condition.

Police said a third victim self-transported himself to Mountain View Hospital and was later taken to UMC where he remains in stable condition.

