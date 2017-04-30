Woman killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Authorities have identified a North Las Vegas woman who was killed in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to police, a 26-year-old female lost her life while in treatment at University Medical Center Trauma after officers responded to shots fired at 3:20 a.m. The call originated in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, where the woman was found.

The woman was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as Raneisha Smith. The coroner said she died from a gunshot wound to the chest and that her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police also said a 25-year-old man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound tied to the original shooting. The man was then transported to UMC in stable condition.

Both victims were on the balcony of an apartment prior to the shooting according to a preliminary investigation conducted by North Las Vegas police.

Officers have not made any arrests, and a description of the shooter has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

