Former NBA All-Stars, Ice Cube join forces for new league

Former NBA All-Stars join forces to form new basketball league. (Courtesy: BIG3)

NBA stars and Hall of Famers are teaming up with entertainer Ice Cube to create a new professional basketball league.

The BIG3, a 3-on-3 league involving players such as Allen Iverson, held its draft at the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Representatives said more than 70 former star players have signed up to play in the league and will be divided among eight teams: 3's Company, Three-Headed Monsters; Killer 3s; Ghost Ballers; Trilogy, Tri-State, Power and Ball Hogs.

The scheduled BIG3 coaches include Hall of Famers Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton and George Gervin.

League play is set to tip-off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 25.

Officials said they will return to Las Vegas on August 26 for the championship game at the T-Mobile Arena.

