Vacant motel catches fire near downtown LV

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire late Saturday night near downtown Las Vegas at a vacant motel.

Fire crews were called to the Rummel Motel, located at 1809 S. Las Vegas Blvd., at about 11:50 p.m. with several callers reporting a fire at the property.

Arriving firefighters said they spotted flames in a room on the second floor that were spreading to the attic. At this point, a second alarm was dispatched to assist in the firefight according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews were then able to extinguish the blaze quickly with the extra resources. Officials said the fire was contained to the room and the attic space of the motel.

Witnesses informed investigators that squatters have been a problem at the building recently, as the motel has been closed for two months for planned renovation.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages, according to LV Fire, and the official cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

