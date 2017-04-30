NV homeowners receive assistance on National Rebuilding Day

Volunteers assist Nevada homeowners with repairs for National Rebuilding Day on April 29, 2017. (Courtesy: RTSNV)

Hundreds of volunteers in Las Vegas came together Saturday to assist with crucial home repairs on Nevada’s National Rebuilding Day.

Work was completed on 12 homes in the Las Vegas and Henderson areas. The labor included cleaning up properties, painting and exterior repair.

“It's so important to the homeowner, as it's stuff they can't quite do anymore," said Bob Cleveland, of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada,

The event was put on by RTSNV. The group fixes up nearly 10,000 homes each year.

“All of our clients are low-income senior veterans and disabled people. We're able to provide home repairs for them,” said Cleveland.

Volunteers from FOX5 also participated in the Take 5 to Care event, along with groups like NV Energy.

“It’s nice to really try to help this community, the homeowners and try to revitalize it a little bit," said Chelsie Campbell, NV Energy spokesperson.

April is National Rebuilding Month and Rebuilding Together has led more than 1,600 projects with approximately 40,000 volunteers across the country.

