Dogs poisoned in Pahrump neighborhood

Nye County Sheriff’s Office says someone is poisoning animals in a Pahrump neighborhood. So far five animals have been poisoned in Comstock Park, three of them are dead.

Neighbors say someone is throwing poisoned meat in their yards for pets to eat. The same thing happened in Comstock Park in 2015. Investigators think the same person may be responsible.

Two of Sabrina Buckley’s dogs were poisoned. Tink was fighting for her life, but passed away and Princess did not make it.

“I'm numb. It almost feels like we can't even grieve for the one that we lost because we're so worried, okay we lost one are we gonna lose the next one,” Sabrina said. “It's horrible, absolutely horrible.

"I can't even express everything that this person has stolen from me in these last few days,” she continued.

“Somebody's doing this, and we don't know who yet. These happened close together, all these cases, same situation, same scenario, kidneys have been affected,” explained Dr. Maninder Herr.

The Homestead Animal Hospital is collecting money to help pay the bills for these victims. The money will also go towards cremation and create an engraved gift for the owners that lost Princess. Contact Homestead Animal Hospital directly to donate.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.