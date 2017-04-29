Raiders, Nevada officials in Vegas for NFL Draft

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on NFL Draft Day 3 on the Las Vegas Strip, April 29, 2017. (Vince Sapienza/FOX5)

Raiders representatives made an early Vegas appearance Saturday to announce their NFL Draft Day 3 selections on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Representatives were at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign starting at 9 a.m. for the third day of the NFL Draft.

Raiders alumni, Raiderettes, local businesses and officials from Nevada and Clark County were all in attendance.

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval announced the Raiders fourth round selection of offensive tackle David Sharpe out of the University of Florida.

History made! With the 129th pick in the #NFLDraft the @RAIDERS select OT David Sharpe, courtesy of @GovSandoval in Las Vegas #RaidingVegas pic.twitter.com/aDQFxstMy0 — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) April 29, 2017

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak also announced a selection in the fifth round of linebacker Marquel Lee out of Wake Forest.

Saturday's selections go along with the Raiders first pick on Thursday of Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley.

With the approved move to Las Vegas, the city joined other special destinations chosen by the team to announce their Draft Day 3 selections.

Last year, the Raiders were in Mexico City and in 2015 they were at Travis Air Force Base.

