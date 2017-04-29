Motorcycle crash injures 2 near Thomas & Mack

Las Vegas police are investigating a critical motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in the central part of town.

Officers were called to a reported collision around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Naples Drive and Swenson Street, just outside of the Thomas & Mack Center.

Metro said the crash involved a single motorcycle that collided with a pole near that intersection.

The two riders on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital, according to the authorities, with one in critical condition.

Police had traffic restrictions in place on Naples Drive for the investigation at the scene.

Officers have not released any further information on the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.