Las Vegas business owner running for governor

Jared Fisher said he started his bicycle tour company, Escape Adventures, with his wife 25 years ago during a class project at UNLV.

Fisher also owns Las Vegas Cyclery in Summerlin. But he said wants to take his experiences to Carson City as Nevada's next governor.

"I had no idea I was going to be working so much with the U.S. government through our company. So that kind of lead to 'Wow I really see what's going on here and there’s good and there’s bad,' and I always saw room for improvement," Fisher said.

The race for Governor Brian Sandoval’s seat is the republican’s first run for any kind of political office. He said he sees that as a benefit.

“The fact that I’m not a politician is what I’m most excited about because I’m starting from the outside,” Fisher said.

But some here in the valley may also recognize Jared’s wife, Heather, as the president of Save Red Rock. It’s a group working to prevent new residential and commercial developments near Red Rock Canyon and Blue Diamond, where the couple calls home.

The couple has four kids and said improving the state’s education system would be a number one priority.

“We've put all our kids through Nevada's education system, and we've loved it. My mom was a teacher here twice. She had to leave a couple times because she was frustrated with the education system here but we truly believe we've really got to ramp it up," Fisher said.

Other important issues for the republican candidate include water, energy and the environment, something Fisher said he knows about first hand.

He powers his business using a wind turbine and solar panels and out said he would like to see more of that happening across the state.

“What we did with our business and our company is what we want to do it Carson City," Fisher said.

Starting Monday, Fisher is heading out on a 1,400 mile bike tour across the state, he said.

He said he wants to meet as many people as possible and to learn about the issues that concern them.

Jared Fisher is the first to officially announce a bid for the 2018 race for governor.

However, Attorney General Adam Laxalt had said he is also considering a bid on the republican side.

As for democratic candidates, Diamond Resorts CEO Stephen Cloobeck and Clark County Chairman Steve Sisolak have also been said they are thinking about running.

