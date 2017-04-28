Tickets to expansion draft, NHL awards on sale for Golden Knights season ticket holders

Tickets to the NHL Awards and the NHL Expansion Draft are available to buy now for Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holders.

The Golden Knights announced the presale started Friday and will run through May 2. Tickets to the event will go on sale to the general public on May 3 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time.

The Expansion Draft and NHL Awards are scheduled for June 21 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time. Ticket prices range form $15 to $30 before service fees, according to a release from the Golden Knights organization.

During the Expansion Draft, the Golden Knights will select one draft-eligible player from each of the other 30 NHL teams.

A celebration is scheduled after the events where fans can hear from owner Bill Foley and newly-selected Golden Knights players.

