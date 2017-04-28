Man accused of lighting toaster fires in Trump Hotel wanted to do 'dumb-****ery'

The man accused of lighting two fires inside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday reportedly told police he was sleep deprived and just trying to get into trouble.

Firefighters said both fires were "started by toasters with paper products placed inside of them." One fire was lit inside the women's bathroom at the pool deck. The other fire started with two toasters on the 17th floor.

Witnesses and security cameras caught Roger Fraley carrying the toasters, which he admitted to stealing from a Trump International Hotel closet.

During an interview, a detective said Fraley told them "he entered the hotel and just started to walk around to see what type of 'dumb-****ery' he could get into.'"

"Fraley stated that he felt '****ed up' from being awake all day and night and was also feeling burnt from being in the sun," according to his arrest report. "He then went into a hallway and walked past a closet where he saw the toasters on a shelf. Fraley then said the idea came to him, but was very vague on what the idea was."

Despite the hotel's affiliation with the president of the United States, officers said they do not believe Fraley's intentions were politically motivated.

"Clark County Fire is extremely busy and we really see the gamut. We see a rainbow of different reasons why fires are set," Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said. "It's not something that I am familiar with, having multiple toasters being involved."

Buchanan explained that arson investigators aren't used to finding fires lit by toasters in women's restrooms, but he said it makes sense that a fire could start that way.

"I haven't done that before, and nor do I plan to, but based on what we saw at that particular incident ... well, it's a heat source and any heat source can create fire," Buchanan said smiling.

Police said at first, Fraley lied and gave them a fake name. He also fought with Trump Hotel security officers as they tried to arrest him. One of the security officers sustained minor injuries.

