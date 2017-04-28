1 suffers smoke inhalation E. St. Louis Ave house fire

One person suffered smoke inhalation after a house fire on the 4900 block of East St. Louis Avenue Friday.

Clark County Firefighters were called to the home at 1:18 p.m., sending four engines one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs to fight the flames.

According to the CCFD, the fire was knocked down in 11 minutes.

The fire is under investigation.

The person who suffered smoke inhalation was not transported, a spokesperson with CCFD said.

