'Zombies' to invade Fremont Street in new 'Fear the Walking Dead' attraction

A new 'Fear the Walking Dead' attraction is headed to Las Vegas. (AP)

Thrills on Fremont Street often include placing a big bet, or hopping on the zip line, but soon “zombies” may raise fears to a whole new level.

A “Fear the Walking Dead” themed attraction is set to open this summer at Fremont Street Experience.

Inspired by the hit AMC series, "Fear the Walking Dead," people will be able to experience the part-thrill ride, escape room, maze, haunted house, and video game featuring “elaborate sets, immersive audio and video, and high-tech motion simulator technology,” according to a release from the Fremont Experience.

The first-of-its-kind attraction is coming to Las Vegas in partnership with Triotech, a Canadian company known for its innovative multi-sensory interactive attractions.