PD: After disappearance and denial, dad admits to killing 13-year-old son

Paul Jones, left, was charged with murder in the death of his child Aaron Jones, right. (Left: LVMPD; right: NCMEC)

The father of a 13-year-old boy admitted to killing his son, whose body was found wrapped in blanket and covered in rocks following his disappearance, according to police.

Paul Jones was charged with first degree murder after relatives found his son, Aaron Jones' body decaying near a hiking trail off Boulder Highway.

His body was not immediately identifiable.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, Aaron Jones had been living with his father at Siegel Suites near Boulder Highway since Nov. of last year after being granted custody in June.

Paul Jones and his 13 children lived in a single bedroom apartment, police said.

Police said relatives had seen Paul Jones disciplining Aaron by making him stand against a wall with his hands up while Paul encouraged his other children to "hit (Aaron) with any items they chose."

Paul Jones said he was told at a parenting class that he could "pop" his children "as long as it did not leave bruises," according to the arrest report.

In an argument in mid-Feb., where Paul Jones said Aaron stole his siblings' money to buy candy, Paul initially told police that Aaron ran away from home while being disciplined. Police said Paul claimed he didn't file a missing persons report because he had outstanding warrants.

Police said Paul later admitted that he struck Aaron "on the side of the face with an open hand." Aaron dropped to the floor, and then hit his head on the floor. Paul said Aaron's eyes were still open and he was still breathing but he was "not completely there." Paul said he dressed Aaron in a dry shirt and shorts, and laid a blanket over him. Paul told police he later noticed Aaron wasn't breathing and then wrapped Aaron in a blanket, carried him to "the desert area" and placed rocks and a piece of tarp over his body.

Aaron's cousins found his body on April 25, saying he had been missing since Dec. but was never reported missing, nor as a runaway..

Latoya Williams-Miley, 33, was also booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police. She was charged with open murder.

Police identified Williams-Miley as the stepmother of Aaron Jones.

Paul Jones was arrested on April 1 on an unrelated parole violation tied to a child abuse case, according to police.

Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the body as Aaron Jones. The cause and manner of death remained pending.

In an interview Wednesday with FOX5, Paul Jones insisted having no involvement in his son's disappearance.

"I didn't do it, I don't know what happened to my son," he said. "It's devastating and hurtful to see they would point the finger at somebody you know that really didn't do anything to harm their son."

The father insisted the teen ran away in Feb. He said he couldn't call the police because he had an outstanding warrant.

More charges are pending a review by the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

