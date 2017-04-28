$115K Range Rover stolen from Cosmopolitan Valet

A Range Rover worth $115,000 was stolen with the keys inside it from a parking lot at The Cosmopolitan, according to the victims.

Sheree Heidari said at 5:30 a.m., her hotel room phone rang, waking up her and her husband at The Cosmopolitan. The people on the other line said it was an emergency.

"My husband kept saying 'What happened?', 'Can you tell me what's wrong?" Heidari said. "(The people on the phone) just kept saying 'Open the door, open the door right now.' We were scared out of our minds."

Heidari said she and her husband looked through the peephole on their door and saw three large men standing there.

"In the meantime, my kids had woken up, they were crying. I was hysterical," she said.

She said she kept asking the men what they were there for, but got no answer. The Heidaris even called the front desk who said they had no one from the hotel at their door.

Finally, the men slid their business cards under the door, but still would not answer why they were there, she said.

"They just kept saying it was a confidential matter, and they couldn't tell us," Heidari said.

The Heidaris soon found out that the confidential matter was their $115,000 custom Range Rover, which was stolen from the hotel's valet.

"The next morning, after we had gotten ourselves together, my husband went down to the valet. He asked for the keys but was told they did not have the keys, because the keys had been left in the car. My husband asked, 'Why would the keys ever be left in a car?'"

The Cosmopolitan would not comment on why the keys would have been left in the car, but did release this statement:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and are cooperating fully with law enforcement and insurance officials. At this time we do not have any further comment pending completion of the investigation."



The Heidaris car was found in New Mexico two days later, but they said The Cosmopolitan has not helped them figure out how to get their car back. The family said they're upset how the hotel has handled everything from the onset, and upset because this car was something their family had worked hard for.

"I don't buy myself things and this is something I bought myself, and now it's gone, and they don't care," Sheree Heidari's husband said.

