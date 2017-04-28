Man arrested after armed robbery in Colorado for Las Vegas homicide

Las Vegas Metro police said a man was arrested for a homicide after an armed robbery in another state.

Benjamin Weeks was arrested in Colorado after an armed robbery. He was also wanted in Las Vegas in connection with a Jan. 16 homicide.

According to Carbondale police, Weeks was taken into custody on Feb. 22. He was a suspect in an armed robbery on Feb. 16 in the area.

Las Vegas Metro police believe Weeks was involved in the murder of Adrianna George.

George was found deceased from gunshot wounds in her apartment by relatives, who went to check on her after not hearing from her.

Weeks remains behind bars in Colorado and will be extradited to Nevada. He faces a number of charges in Las Vegas including murder, robbery, and burglary while in possession of a gun.

