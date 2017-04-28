Medical episode causes plane to skid off runway at Jean airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Medical episode causes plane to skid off runway at Jean airport

A small plane skidded off the runway at Jean Sport Aviation Center Friday afternoon. 

According to a spokesperson for McCarran Airport, a Cessna 172 with three people on board skidded off the runway. The aircraft had an emergency landing due to a passenger suffering a medical episode. 

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported as a result of the landing. 

As the aircraft landed on the runway, it skidded onto a parallel runway where it came to a stop. The aircraft was mechanically damaged and will be removed by a crane. 

