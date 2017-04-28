Monte Carlo slot machine pays out 6-figure jackpot for 2nd straight month

The Monte Carlo Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)

For the second month in a row, a six-figure progressive slot machine jackpot hit inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Slot-maker IGT announced Friday that a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond game paid out a jackpot worth $725,259.70. The jackpot was hit Tuesday.

The identity of the winner was withheld.

In March, a similar 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine hit for $585,297.52 at Monte Carlo.

Were you there when Lady Luck struck?

