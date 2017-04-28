Monte Carlo slot machine pays out 6-figure jackpot for 2nd strai - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Monte Carlo slot machine pays out 6-figure jackpot for 2nd straight month

The Monte Carlo Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File) The Monte Carlo Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)
For the second month in a row, a six-figure progressive slot machine jackpot hit inside the Monte Carlo hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Slot-maker IGT announced Friday that a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond game paid out a jackpot worth $725,259.70. The jackpot was hit Tuesday.

The identity of the winner was withheld.

In March, a similar 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine hit for $585,297.52 at Monte Carlo.

