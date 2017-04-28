Woman killed, man wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting early Friday morning that also appeared to have injured a man in North Las Vegas.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman died while in treatment at University Medical Center Trauma after officers responded to a shooting at 3:20 a.m. The call originated in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, where the woman was found.

Police also learned a 25-year-old man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound tied to the shooting. The man was transported to UMC in stable condition.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victims were on the balcony of an apartment prior to the shooting. Police have not yet made any arrests, and a description of a shooter was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

