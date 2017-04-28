Set your alarm: Jimmy John's offering $1 subs on Tuesday

Six menu sandwiches and the Jimmy John's BLT are being offered for $1 at participating locations on May 2, 2017. (Source: Jimmy John's)

Let's call it JJHH: "Jimmy John's happy hour."

The "freaky fast" sandwich chain is once again showing its appreciation of customers during Jimmy John's annual customer appreciation day promotion.

On Tuesday, May 2, participating Jimmy John's locations will offer numbers 1 through 6 menu subs, as well as JJBLTs, for $1. Jimmy John's is limiting one $1 sub per person, and it's only good for non-online ordering, non-delivery, in-store purchases. With that said, previous $1 sub day promotions have seen lines of sandwich-seekers stretch out of stores.

The promotion is good from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In the Las Vegas Valley, there are 15 Jimmy John's locations listed on the restaurant's website. The chain urges hungry customers to check with their nearest store to see whether it is offering $1 sub day.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.