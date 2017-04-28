Semi-truck fire causes damage, delays on US 95

Semi-truck catches fire on US-95 near Durango Drive on April 27, 2017. (Courtesy: Noel Moneva)

Firefighters battled an overnight semi-truck fire that caused extensive damage to the truck and travel delays in northwest Las Vegas.

Authorities first reported a fire on U.S. Highway 95 at Durango Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said they had to call for additional resources due to a limited water supply on the freeway.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, without any reported injuries, but had southbound travel lanes on US-95 closed while they worked to clear the scene.

UPDATE: Tractor/trailer fire under control, no injuries, contents were non-hazardous, crews mopping up. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 28, 2017

Authorities did not immediately release the cause of the fire as travel restrictions were lifted in the area after 6 a.m. Friday.

*CLEARED* Road Closed US-95 southbound south of Durango in Las Vegas https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) April 28, 2017

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.