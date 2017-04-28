Bill would allow marijuana social clubs in Nevada

Nevada could be the first state to allow marijuana ‘social clubs’ or lounges for people to hang out and get high.

State Senator Tick Segerblom is behind the bill and said it’s aimed at giving tourists a place to legally consume marijuana.

"It’s very needed, because we have 40 million people-plus come to Las Vegas. A portion of them are going to go to the marijuana dispensaries to buy marijuana because its legal. Then you don't want them using it on the strip, using it in the hotel room. or casino so there needs to be an alternative,” Segerblom said.

The bill allows business and special events to apply for permits to allow weed on their property.

Under the measure, customers would still have to buy marijuana from a dispensary before using it inside one of these clubs.

"You know we can't sell a product and then say don't use it which is currently the system, so there has to be a vehicle to use,” Segerblom said.

Mike Eymer owner of Cannabis Tours, a marijuana tourism business out of Colorado said it just expanded to Las Vegas. He said this bill will help tourists know what’s legal and what isn’t. But he said the bill comes up sort by not letting businesses sell marijuana just like bars sell alcohol.

“One thing I would love to have seen is allowing special events and businesses some type of limited sales just like a bar,” Eymer said.

The bill passed in the State Senate, it now heads to the State Assembly.

