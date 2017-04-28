Thieves steal man's keys, then 2 cars

Two cars were stolen from the same man after his keys were taken. (FOX5)

Thieves took off with two cars, but didn't have to break into either to steal them. The cars belonged to Scott Henninger.

Henninger said he was playing golf at Desert Pines Golf Course last Saturday, when someone stole his keys.

"There were two couples hitting balls next to me who kinda looked kinda sketchy, but I didn't pay them any mind. I did my own thing," he said.

He said he set his keys down to play. When he came back, they were gone. He went to the parking lot, his car was gone too.

"Whoever took my car had access to my house, access to my other vehicle, so I called my wife and said 'Please get someone to the house right away.'"

By the time someone got to his home, it was too late.

"Probably 45 minutes after my keys were taken, my other vehicle was taken as well," he said.

Henninger said he tried to look at surveillance video from Desert Pines, and the manager told him their cameras weren't working at the time. His neighbor gave him video of the thieves stealing the cars. Henninger said he hopes those videos lead to the location of his cars.

