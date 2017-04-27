Feds grant Nevada $5.6 million to combat opioid crisis - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Feds grant Nevada $5.6 million to combat opioid crisis

Pills shown in an undated image. (File)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada is receiving $5.6 million from the federal government to combat an opioid crisis largely stemming from addiction to prescription painkillers.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and his wife, Kathleen Sandoval, have pushed for reforms in doctors' offices and easier access to drugs that can counter the effects of an overdose.

State health officials say the award announced Thursday will be used primarily for prevention and treatment programs, education for prescribers, enhanced data collection and the antidote naloxone.

Sandoval signed a law in 2015 requiring doctors to occasionally review a statewide computer system that tracks opioid prescriptions.

Now, he wants to expand that database to include how long opioid prescriptions are expected to last and other states where patients are prescribed opioids.

Funds will come from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

