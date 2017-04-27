Meet the man who really loves 'Law & Order: SVU'

Living in an artistic city such as New Orleans, you're bound to see plenty of people expressing themselves through body art.

"News with a Twist" Reporter Kenny Lopez found a guy who just may have one of the most unique and outrageous tattoos. His tattoo is causing quite the buzz, even grabbing the attention of TV stars.

When 29-year old Bernard Johnson takes off his shirt and reveals his new tattoo, it's a common thing for people to stop and stare.

Six months ago, Johnson got a tattoo to pay tribute to his all-time favorite TV show, "Law & Order: SVU." His tattoo reads: "Executive Producer: Dick Wolf," which can be seen at the end of every show in the credits.

