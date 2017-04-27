Dad, stepmom of missing Vegas teen charged with boy's murder

A day after the jailed father of a missing Las Vegas teen was charged with his murder, police said Friday that the boy's stepmother was arrested in the case.

Latoya Williams-Miley, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police. She was charged with open murder.

Police identified Williams-Miley as the stepmother of 13-year-old Aaron Jones, who disappeared last December but was not reported missing until earlier this month.

Earlier Thursday, police announced a murder charge for the boy's father, 33-year-old Paul Jones. Paul Jones was arrested on April 1 on an unrelated parole violation tied to a child abuse case, according to police.

Family members of the teen on Tuesday located a body covered in plastic and underneath small boulders during a search for the boy next to a hiking trail just off Boulder Highway. Police said the family was searching an area where the boy was last seen. Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the body as Aaron Jones. The cause and manner of death remained pending.

In an interview Wednesday with FOX5, Paul Jones insisted having no involvement in his son's disappearance.

"I didn't do it, I don't know what happened to my son," he said. "It's devastating and hurtful to see they would point the finger at somebody you know that really didn't do anything to harm their son."

The father insisted the teen ran away in February. He said he couldn't call the police because he had an outstanding warrant.

More charges are pending a review by the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.