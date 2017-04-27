Boy on bicycle hit by car, suffering critical injuries in west Las Vegas neighborhood

A bicycle lays on its side after a crash involving an 11-year-old boy on April 27, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A boy was rushed to University Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle in west Las Vegas on Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, they received a call of the critical injury crash at 8:39 a.m. in the area of Desert Sunrise Road and Vista Run Drive, which is just off West Charleston Boulevard and west of the 215 Beltway.

Police said the 11-year-old child was on a bicycle, pedaling through a crosswalk when he was hit by Annafe Alcalen, a 55-year-old Las Vegas woman, driving a Mercedes-Benz.

Alcalen remained at the scene following the crash and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time.

The child was sent to UMC Trauma Center. Police said he was in critical condition.

Police said roads in the immediate area were blocked as a result of the crash.

