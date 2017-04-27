Man sought in armed robbery of Henderson 7-Eleven store

Recognize him?

Henderson police on Thursday released photos of a person they say robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint earlier this week.

According to police, the hold-up happened at 1400 Horizon Ridge Pkwy. on Monday, April 24 at about 10:45 p.m. Police said the person entered the business and pointed a handgun at the clerk while demanding money from the register.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business on foot. There were no injuries during the holdup, police said.

The robber was described as a black man, about 30 years old, 6' in height, and about 225 pounds. The man was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie sweatshirt, a red and blue baseball cap, and a gold chain with a large cross around his neck.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is urged to contact Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. Tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.