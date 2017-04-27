Fight turns deadly in central Las Vegas apartment complex

Crime tape is shown at a homicide scene in apartment complex in central Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one person dead and another injured overnight Thursday.

Officers were called to the Emory Apartment Homes community, located at 5100 O'Bannon Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, just after midnight with reports of gunfire.

Metro said a fight happened at that location between about five to six individuals before shots were fired inside the complex.

One man died in the shooting, according to police, and another was transported with injuries to the University Medical Center.

Several witnesses told authorities a man was seen running through the complex after they heard the gunshots.

Detectives said a motive was not immediately known for the shooting and the situation remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identify of the person killed in the incident after family has been notified.

