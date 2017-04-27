Father of missing boy: 'I didn't do it, I don't know what happened to my son'

The father of a missing teenage boy said he is not responsible for his son's disappearance and possible death.

Las Vegas Metro police said Aaron Jones, 13, has been missing for months. On Tuesday, Aaron Jones' cousins went looking for answers and found a body wrapped in blankets and a tarp and hidden under a pile of rocks. The body was so badly decomposed, investigators have not been able to identify it, but said it is likely the missing teenager.

The boy's mother, grandmother and other family members told police they believe Aaron Jones' father, Paul Jones, is to blame. Paul Jones was arrested on April 1 for a different child abuse charge.

From the Clark County Detention Center, Paul Jones said he is innocent.

"I didn't do it, I don't know what happened to my son," he said. "It's devastating and hurtful to see they would point the finger at somebody you know that really didn't do anything to harm their son."

Police said Aaron was reported missing on April 14, and family members said they hadn't seen the teenage boy, who was in his father's custody, since December.

Paul Jones said Aaron Jones ran away in February, but he couldn't call the police because he had an outstanding warrant.

"Been looking for him ever since he went missing. I couldn't call the police or nothing, but I still been looking for him," Paul Jones said.

Other family members said they have also been looking, and they still have hope because the search isn't over.

