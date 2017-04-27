'Slut Walk' at UNLV hopes to put an end to rape culture on campus

UNLV held the 'slut walk' to encourage an end to rape culture. (FOX5)

Students at UNLV called for an end to rape culture, in an unconventional way.

On Wednesday students held a Slut Walk.

Organizers said the title is supposed to be attention grabbing just like the movement.

Students marched though the quad area for one cause.

"Victim blaming," UNLV student Amanda Mraz said. "You know, saying that a woman was raped because of the size of her skirt, or what she was drinking, or the fact that she said no in the middle of sex."

But every participant had a different reason for being there.

"My teacher actually told me to 'never wear my shirt again because my boobs were giving the wrong message, they were making boys excited and I wasn't being lady-like by doing that.' And it tore me apart because I didn't want to be identified as a slut."

That's why Mraz said she walks.

Jovanah Watkins said she is standing against stereotyping.

"Being a black woman can be seen as a fetish, but then also being a woman of size," Watkins said. "You tie that in with being a black woman, the two just kind of go hand in hand and overlap together."

The two along with their peers are doing the Slut Walk and if the title seems jarring, there's a reason.

"You hear the title or the adjective 'slut' or she's slutty or they're slutty and it really brings this negative connotation to it," Mraz said. "I think that's the problem. That is why we're trying to fix that."

Walks like these have been popping up across the nation, and the world in an effort to put an end to rape culture.

The 'Slut Walk' originally started in Canada, but became popular in the United States because of model Amber Rose.

Rose being famous for being an "urban video vixen" as well and as a black woman too, encouraged Watkins to get involved in the cause.

"With the history black women have dealing with sexual assault and sexual harassment ... I think that's really important to see, someone who's of her caliber bringing awareness to that subject itself," Watkins said.

As the walk grew further and the chants got louder, students hoped others walked away hearing their message.

After the walk students passed out goodie bags filled with condoms and pamphlets promoting safe and consensual sex.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.