Nevada Gov. witnesses Trump order paring federal school role

Gov. Brian Sandoval, in this undated photo. (AP PHOTO)

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval was front and center with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as President Donald Trump was signing an executive order to reduce the federal government's role in K-12 education.

Spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says Sandoval spoke after Wednesday's signing at the White House, but provided no video, transcript or statement.

The Republican governor is pushing Nevada's Democratic-controlled Legislature to implement a school voucher program to provide public dollars for parents to spend on private schooling.

Sandoval spearheaded a massive tax increase in 2015 to fund education reforms.

He traveled to Washington at the White House's invitation.

Sandoval met with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

Those discussions included hard rock mining and federal land oversight.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.