Nevada gambling revenue jumps almost 7.5 percent in March

State regulators say Nevada gambling revenue increased almost 7.5 percent in March from the same time last year.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday reported that casinos brought in more than $991 million last month. Basketball bettors and slot players are among those who influenced casino revenues.

Las Vegas Strip gambling revenues were up 8 percent to $526.1 million, while downtown revenues increased 22.6 percent to $62.9 million.

Reno casinos won $50.8 million, which is up 8 percent year-over-year.

Gambling revenues in the first three months of 2017 are up 4.8 percent over the same period last year.

The state benefited with more than $80 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in March. That's up more than 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

