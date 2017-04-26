'Goth ice cream' scoops offered as anti-unicorn treat - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Goth ice cream' scoops offered as anti-unicorn treat

Pitch-black ice cream is served up at a L.A. shop. (Source: Little Damage) Pitch-black ice cream is served up at a L.A. shop. (Source: Little Damage)
An L.A.-based ice cream shop serves up goth-inspired pitch black ice cream with black cones to match. Little Damage offers soft serve seven days a week at its South Spring Street location. 

In an Instagram post, Little Damage said Black Roses and Almond Charcoal are the flavors you can enjoy with this unique ice cream. Almond charcoal is made with activated charcoal. The shop also offers toppings to brighten up the cones. 

According to Someecards, Little Damage isn't the first to offer this treat. Morgenstern's in New York debuted a black Coconut Ash ice cream in the summer of 2016.

Like Starbuck's Unicorn Frappucino, this anti-unicorn treat is going viral online. 

