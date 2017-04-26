Runnin' Rebels 2017 recruiting class a slam dunk

UNLV basketball captured national attention this week with their 2017 recruits, a class that is being called a program game-changer.

Runnin' Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies was full of confidence and optimism Wednesday afternoon after announcing Brandon McCoy, a 6-foot-11 245 pound five-star high school recruit out of San Diego, will be playing basketball in Las Vegas.

"Today is really a significant step forward in Rebel basketball moving forward," Menzies said.

McCoy is ranked the 15th best prospect in the country and was getting offers from just about every top division one basketball school, but decided to go with the scarlet and grey.

"Brandon could have gone anywhere in the United States and he also could have gone anywhere and become a pro," Menzies said. "But our goal is to help him become an NBA all star and we have a very specific script we put into place to achieve that."

Six recruits signed with UNLV this week, bringing the class total to seven. McCoy is the big ticket player, but he was also one of the main reasons for the Runnin' Rebels to sign Shakur Juiston, the top junior college player in the country and Amauri Hardy, the 22nd ranked point guard.

"The character of the young men were bringing in the athleticism the versatility, the ability to win so sooner than later," Menzies said. "We recruited to be Runnin' Rebels by picking these particular student athletes that would help us do that and create that excitement on both sides of the floor."



Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.