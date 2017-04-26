PD: Intentionally-set fires at Vegas Trump hotel not politically motivated

Clark County firefighters responded to a blaze at the Trump International hotel on April 26, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Police don't believe multiple, intentionally-set fires inside the Trump International Hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip were politically-motivated.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Roger Fraley, 28, was arrested at the hotel property Wednesday afternoon after officers responded to reports of an arson.

Citing an investigation, police said paper products and towels were inside two toasters found in the women's bathroom on the pool deck of the property. Police also said two additional smoking toasters, fashioned in the similar matter, were found on the 17th floor.

A security officer received minor injuries during an attempt to hold Fraley in custody.

According to police, an exact motive remains unknown, as of Thursday, but evidence suggested the incident was not politically motivated.

Fraley was booked into Clark County Detention Center on arson and burglary counts.

The hotel tower, which was opened in 2008, is co-owned by Treasure Island casino owner Phil Ruffin, President Donald Trump, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

