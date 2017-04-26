7 arrested in protest at US Air Force drone base near Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

7 arrested in protest at US Air Force drone base near Vegas

Protesters near Creech Air Force Base on April 26, 2017.
Seven protesters were arrested outside a U.S. Air Force base in Nevada during a protest against military use of drones in attacks overseas.

A spokesman for the Nevada Desert Experience advocacy group, Robert Majors, says about 25 people demonstrated early Wednesday at Creech Air Force Base outside Las Vegas.

Police say seven were issued misdemeanor summonses alleging unlawful assembly. Officer Michael Rodriguez says says they refused orders not to block the base gate. Their court dates weren't immediately available.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says protesters also blocked traffic for a time on U.S. 95. That's the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno. They weren't arrested.

In a statement, the Air Force says it respects assembly and free speech rights, but is committed to carrying out critical national security missions.

