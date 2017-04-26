Arrested Vegas fire captain's station no longer 'Safe Place' for teens

As a child sex trafficking case against a Las Vegas fire captain presses on through the courts, the station where the firefighter was housed will no longer be considered as a place to turn to for teens in crisis.

Las Vegas Fire Station 47 is under suspension until further notice as a Safe Place, according to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Arash Ghafoori, a spokesman for the organization, said the suspension stems from an investigation focusing on Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Capt. Richard Loughry.

Loughry was arrested on April 17 in connection with a child sex trafficking case stemming from the alleged prostitution of a 15-year-old girl. In an arrest report, police stated Loughry acknowledged bringing females he met online to the fire station. He denied knowing one of the females he brought was a juvenile.

Ghafoori said the station's standing will be evaluated pending the outcome of the case.

In the Las Vegas area, there are between 300 and 400 places that serve as a Safe Place, including fire stations, RTC buses, and Terrible Herbst convenience stores. According to NPHY, 111 youths were picked up from safe places last year, but only four were from fire stations. None of the youths were picked up from the fire station in question.

Loughry remains held at Clark County Detention Center on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 4.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.