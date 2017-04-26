Student in custody after gun found at North Las Vegas school

A student was taken into custody Wednesday after bringing a handgun to a North Las Vegas middle school.

Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young confirmed a call at Clifford O. Findlay Middle School at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a tip. Police were able to verify the information, which prompted a soft lockdown that lasted about 30 minutes.

Young said an eighth-grader was in possession of a small-caliber handgun. There were no injuries reported.

A parent of a student who goes to Findlay Middle School told FOX5 parents were not informed of the situation. CCSD has not yet commented on the response.

