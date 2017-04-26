Nevada officials in DC restate opposition to nuclear dump

Members of Nevada's delegation told a congressional committee the state will fight efforts to revive a mothballed plan to bury the nation's most radioactive waste in the Nevada desert.

Gov. Brian Sandoval says he also told Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he remains absolutely opposed to the Yucca Mountain project.

Sandoval, a Republican, says he and Perry don't agree about plans to bury 77,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller declared the Yucca Mountain project dead, and urged the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment to let it remain dead.

Democratic Nevada congressional representatives Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen also testified in opposition.

