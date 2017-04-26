Pedestrian killed in crash with RTC bus identified

A 60-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, David Fowler died in the crash.

Police said Fowler was standing in the roadway with a shopping cart when he was struck by the bus on Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard.

Fowler was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the bus remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

