Man arrested, accused of fatal Vegas shooting while on bicycle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man arrested, accused of fatal Vegas shooting while on bicycle

Posted: Updated:
Andres Garcia-Leal (LVMPD) Andres Garcia-Leal (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing another person while riding a bicycle in the east Las Vegas Valley earlier this month.

Las Vegas Metro police said Andres Garcia-Leal, 19, was taken into custody on April 11 at a border crossing in Calexico, CA. He was held on an outstanding warrant.

Police identified Garcia-Leal as the suspect in an April 4 homicide on East Twain Avenue, near Palos Verdes Street. Police said the victim was shot twice in the chest by a person on a bike.

Citing an investigation, police said the victim and the gunman were in an altercation in the same area about 12 hours before the shooting.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jordan Taitano, 42.

Garcia-Leal was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder and narcotics possession.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.