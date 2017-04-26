Suspect in woman's Las Vegas execution-style killing arrested

Police arrested a man in California who is suspected of fatally shooting a woman in the head east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Frank Campis, 55, of Kingman, Arizona, was identified as the suspect in the Mar. 19 killing in the 1000 block of East Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway.

Police said they believe Campis killed 39-year-old Latoya Wollen.

"No one can ever replace their mother," Ishe Smith, the ex-husband of Wollen said. "The fact that they have to grow up without their mother is rough."

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the woman was shopping at a nearby Dollar Treee before heading outside to possibly wait for a ride.

According to the police report, detectives came up with a suspect description based on surveillance video. The car at the scene was registered under Campis' name.

Detectives also said Campis was inside the Dollar Tree at the same time as Wollen. The video did not show the two make contact, according to police.

Detectives said Wollen left the store and sat on a wall, where she was later killed.

In the surveillance video obtained by police, a man who fits Campis' description is seen leaving the Dollar Tre a short time after Wollen did.

Police said the surveillance video showed Campis drive past Wollen slowly, pull over, turn off the lights and park. Police said the driver then moved the van and parked it between the Paradise Pet Hospital and the Cash America Super Pawn store.

Surveillance video then showed a muzzle flash followed by Wollen falling to the ground. The driver then returned to the van and drove off.

Police said they initially did not believe robbery was a motive because the victim's jewelry was still in place.

Campis was taken into custody in Garden Grove, California, on Apr. 13. He was extradited to Las Vegas and booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

Police did not immediately disclose how Campis was connected to the case.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All right reserved.