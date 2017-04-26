Suspect's mental health delays hearing in Vegas knife attack

Richi Briones appears shackled in a Las Vegas court room for his appearance on April 26, 2017. (FOX5)

Questions about the mental health of a 32-year-old man again delayed his arraignment on murder charges in the deaths of two people in random stabbings last week in Las Vegas.

A judge on Wednesday reset Richi Orlando Briones court appearance for May 3 after a court-appointed attorney expressed what he called "substantial questions" about Briones' ability to understand charges against him.

Defense attorney David Schieck said Briones was treated previously at mental hospitals in Las Vegas.

Police also questioned Briones' mental health after three apparently random attacks April 19 east of downtown, and Briones' mother said he'd been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A second murder charge was filed Wednesday after 52-year-old Israel Schwarts died late Monday of from a stab wound.

Balente Gonzalez died April 19 of multiple stab wounds.

