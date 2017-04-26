Raiders bring RB Marshawn Lynch out of retirement

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch rushes against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ALAMEDA, CA (AP) -- Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement after agreeing on a two-year deal with the Raiders that paved the way for a trade to his hometown team in Oakland.

Lynch passed a physical Wednesday and agreed to a restructured two-year contract. Those were the final steps needed before Seattle could trade his rights along with a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Raiders for a 2018 fifth-rounder.

Lynch also must apply to the NFL for reinstatement from the retired list before he can play with the Raiders.

